ALLENTOWN, Pa. | United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV) announced the promotion of Marci Martinez-Howey to Associate Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).
This position is the first in the organization’s history.
“This is an exciting next step for our United Way, advancing our bold goals and building on the foundation of our work in collective impact, addressing complex social issues at scale,” says Marci Lesko, Executive Vice President, UWGLV.
In her new role, Martinez-Howey says she will lead UWGLV’s DEI strategy. She wants to ensure that UWGLV is accountable to its DEI statement and operationalize the organization’s vision that everyone belongs, and everyone thrives in the Greater Lehigh Valley.
Because of its importance to the organization, DEI strategy will reportedly continue to grow from United Way’s executive office.
Scott Blair, Associate Vice President for DEI at DeSales University, stated in response to the newly created position, “The changes I have seen over the last couple of years in my engagements with UWGLV have been amazing – a true commitment to the work of inclusivity. You have hired and retained a very diverse workforce and now with the appointment of Marci Martinez-Howey, the organization has truly focused on diversity in its infrastructure. There is always more to do, but you are walking the walk and doing so courageously in challenging times.”
“DEI work touches so many - different races, ethnicities, gender identities and expressions, veterans, people with disabilities and diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. Very simply, I will work to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and feels welcomed and respected. It is a privilege to lead this effort for such a pivotal organization,” added Martinez-Howey.