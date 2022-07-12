Unity Bancorp, a financial company that serves New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, has been added to the Russell 2000 Index.
The Russell 2000 measures the performance of small companies in the U.S. Unity, which trades on the NASDAQ stock market under the ticker symbol UNTY, was added to the index June 27. The bank was added to the index as part of the Russell indexes' annual review of companies for eligibility. Russell may remove a company from the 2000 if it grows too large.
Unity has about $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits, according to a statement from the bank.
"We are extremely pleased to have been added as a member of the Russell 2000 Index as it illustrates Unity's continued financial strength and performance," Unity Bank Chief Executive Officer and President James A. Hughes said in the statement.
Unity Bancorp's headquarters is in Hunterdon County. It has 19 branches in New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley.
The average market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times stock price) of companies in the Russell 2000 as of June 30, was $2.55 billion, according to the index company. The average market value of companies in the Russell 3000, which includes large companies, was $411.3 billion, about 160 times as much.
Russell indexes are used as benchmarks of market performance, according to FTSE Russell, which is based in London.
Unity shares were up 26 cents, about 1%, to $27.43 at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.
