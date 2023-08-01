BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A central part of Lehigh University's campus is getting a major facelift.

The University Center is undergoing a massive renovation.

The building dates back to the 1800s, and its last big upgrade before this was in the 1950s.

School officials say the project is needed to keep up with the changing times.

They plan to bring back the original character while creating a more multi-use space for students and staff.

When construction wraps up in early 2025, the building will be renamed the Clayton University Center.