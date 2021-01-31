"Growing up they always called it the lot," said Timothy Reilly, an Easton resident and town historian.
The place Reilly calls home has been passed down for generations. It sits across from "the lot" on Nesquehoning Street. The lot he's talking about is now a park, but that's not all it is.
"The library has it listed in the Markstrom as the "colored people's cemetery," said Reilly.
It offers a glimpse into Easton's segregationist past. It's an African-American burial ground, now paved over, where Civil War veteran, George Hoff was laid to rest.
"I thought it was fitting to have one here for him," said Reilly as he pointed to a flag he placed there in Hoff's honor.
"I think it should be memorialized really and that a gentleman was buried here and let the people know what occurred," said Russ Moser, also an Easton resident.
City council and park developers are discussing ways to salvage what bit of history is still left. They believe there may be remains there.
"It's something that happens with alarming frequency," said Pastor Geoffrey Whitcomb from the African Methodist Episcopal church.
Pastor Whitcomb says parishioners he's spoken to were largely unaware of the burial grounds. Though, it's agreed upon that something ought to be done to keep it.
"Because it's been discovered as a cemetery, let's restore it as a cemetery," said Whitcomb.
Plans for improving the park are currently on hold until further research is done.