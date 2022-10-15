EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle.

The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022.

Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole numerous items, include their car keys.

The man then used the keys to attempt to steal a van. However, the van was occupied. When the unknown man realized there was someone else in the van, he jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled the scene.

He was described as wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket, gray or darker colored sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

He had two black backpacks with him.

Anyone with any information should call the Northampton County non emergency number (610) 759-2200 or call Detective Whitney Peterson at (610) 258-8542.

Residents are urged to keep all doors and windows locked.