The unsettled weather is moving in, just as two major festivals in our region are hoping to bring in big crowds.

One is in Allentown and the other in Bethlehem.

"It's Sabor Latin Festival," said Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer of ArtsQuest.

"Don't let the rain deter you - still come out tonight," said

Shayna Super, Programming Manager of ArtsQuest.

You heard it folks, Sabor Latin Fest in Bethlehem is still happening this weekend

"We have a great night planned, even though we have to move indoors," said Super.

The last-minute decision to move things inside….wasn't enough to rain on this parade.

The two-day event begins Friday night inside the ArtsQuest building.

"It's a great opportunity for us to invite the entire Latin community to come down here and celebrate all the important things in their culture," said Mosel.

From traditional Latin food to music and everything in between, Bethlehem is ready.

"Everyone can have a nice dry dancing time inside," said Super.

And over in Allentown they're ready for a big weekend, too.

It's the annual Blues Brews and Barbecue event downtown.

"We're super excited, and there's not a thing that can take us out," said Aaron Gasparetti of Allentown Initiatives with the Chamber.

"We're not worried. We're prepared."

Starting at noon, the event kicks off with music and food for people of all ages.

"We have the best BBQ from the LV and outside. We have the best music, Grammy-nominated artists, local artist. We have blues and non-blues," said Gasparetti.

And no amount of rain was enough to stop it.

"We're ready to roll as long as there's no thunder or lightning," said Gasparetti.