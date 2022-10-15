PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp.

The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning.

The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:

Do not leave garbage out overnight for trash pickup. Instead, put trash out on the morning of pickup.

Refrain from throwing food away in outdoor garbage receptacles.

Remove wild animal feeders from the yard. This includes bird feeders.

Game Commission Officers believe the bear is making its way north to the woods.

If seen, do not approach the bear. Instead, allow it to continue on its journey undisturbed.