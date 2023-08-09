CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – The last fiscal year finished quite well for Olympus Corporation, which has headquarters in Center Valley, Pa. for its Olympus Corporation of America. Revenues and profits were up company-wide and in its two major business segments.

However, according to Chikasi Takeda, CFO, Olympus Corporation, the company’s first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year was a mixture of results and showed that some things are changing on the international business scene.

Takeda noted in a webcast that the global economy continued the trend toward recovery while global monetary tightening poses a downside risk. Furthermore, he said, impacts were felt from the war in Ukraine and global inflation along with rising raw material prices, supply chain constraints, and shortages of components.

Amid a recovery in economic activities, he continued, the Japanese economy was also impacted by fluctuations in foreign exchange, and from the same factors affecting the global economy, namely, rising raw material prices, supply chain constraints, and shortages of semiconductors and other components.

Despite this environment, Takeda said the Olympus Group is continuing to work to transform into a global med-tech company by pursuing three priorities of “Patient safety and sustainability,” “Innovation for growth” and “Productivity” in line with the management strategy announced in May 2023.

First quarter operating results

Revenue increased 8% on a consolidated basis. Growth was mainly driven by China, which recovered from the Shanghai lockdown and other factors, and Asia Pacific, which grew in all segments.

By product, EVIS X1 and VISERA ELITE III were the main contributors. Both Endoscopic Solutions Division (ESD) and Therapeutic Solutions Division (TSD) achieved high-single-digit growth, setting a record high in the Medical business for the first quarter.

On the other hand, Takeda said profit decreased due to an increase in personnel expenses as well as upfront project-related expenses for improving efficiency, coupled with the absence of a gain of approximately 16.4 billion yen on the sale of land in Tokyo, which was recorded as other income in the previous fiscal year.

The cost-to-sales ratio improved by 0.7 percentage points year on year to 33.9% due to reduced procurement on the semiconductor spot market and the impact from foreign exchange due to the depreciating yen.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased year on year.

Adjusted operating profit decreased 5%, with an adjusted operating margin of 13.6%

Endoscopic Solutions Business

Olympus reported consolidated revenue in the Endoscopic Solutions Business was up 8.8% year on year, while operating profit was down 10.7% year on year. Sales in the gastrointestinal endoscope field recorded positive year-on-year growth as a result of increased sales in Asia and Oceania and Japan and year-on-year sales recovery in China, which had been affected by the lockdown in Shanghai and other cities during the previous fiscal year.

By product, the company said that, in addition to the favorable results from sales of the gastrointestinal endoscopic system “EVIS X1” series, demand for the prior-generation upper gastrointestinal videoscopes and colorectal videoscopes was also firm and contributed to increased sales. The ratio of the “EVIS X1” series to total sales also gradually increased.

In the field of surgical endoscopic solutions, positive year-on-year growth was recorded in all regions as a result of increased sales from the “VISERA ELITE III” surgical endoscopy system launched in Asia and Oceania and in Europe.

In the medical services field, all regions showed positive year-on-year growth due to an increase in new contracts, in addition to stable sales resulting from existing service contracts.

Operating profit in the Endoscopic Solutions Business decreased as a result of FDA-related expenses as well as an increase in personnel expenses in anticipation of future growth and strengthening of the business operating base, including quality assurance and regulatory compliance.

Therapeutic Solutions Business

According to Olympus, consolidated revenue in the Therapeutic Solutions Business was up 6.6% year on year, while operating profit decreased 27.5% year on year.

The GI-endotherapy field saw positive growth, primarily in North America and Europe. Furthermore, sales increased in product groups for ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio Pancreatography), which are used in endoscopic diagnoses and treatment of pancreatic duct, bile duct, etc., for the sampling of biopsy forceps, etc., which are used for collecting tissue for screening examinations, and for product groups for ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection) and EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), which are used in lesion resection.

The urology field achieved favorable performance mainly in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, with sales being expanded for resection electrodes for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) and lithotripsy machine for kidney stones “SOLTIVE SuperPulsed Laser System.”

Olympus said the respiratory field saw positive growth, primarily in Asia and Oceania. Sales of the devices mainly used for bronchoscopes and EBUS-TBNA (Endobronchial Ultrasound-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration) were favorable.

In other therapeutic areas, sales were favorable for endoscopes for otorhinolaryngology.

Operating profit in the Therapeutic Solutions Business decreased. Despite an increase in revenue, an FDA-related expense as well as increased expenses related to various projects aimed at improving efficiency and other factors weighed on the segment.

Other businesses

In other businesses, the Olympus Group conducts R&D and exploratory activities for new businesses in addition to engaging in the developing, manufacturing, and selling of biomedical materials, such as synthetic bone filler, and orthopedic equipment.

Consolidated revenue in other businesses increased 12.7% year on year, while operating loss decreased compared with an operating loss in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue increased due to an increase in demand before the transfer of the collagen business at Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation. Operating profit in other businesses improved due to the progress in streamlining of costs.

Full-year forecasts for fiscal 2024.

The initial forecasts announced in May remain unchanged, Takeda noted, including foreign exchange assumptions, as the company still aims at achieving its budget goals, despite slightly slow first quarter results.

Revenue is expected to be up 4% year-over-year. Olympus aims to achieve adjusted operating profit up 3% year-over-year, with an adjusted operating margin of around 20% on a par with the previous year. While managing costs thoroughly, Takeda said Olympus will invest in comprehensive measures that contribute to patient safety as the number one priority, in addition to responding to FDA findings, and strengthen its R&D activities and improve productivity.

Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation in Tokyo, Japan – was established in 1968 in Lake Success, New York. It is now headquartered in Center Valley, Pennsylvania with more than 5,000 employees in locations throughout North and South America.