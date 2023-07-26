ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been a strange summer so far, weather-wise, from droughts and drought-like conditions to floods all across our area. And just when we got a couple nice days of weather in a row, it's now starting to get stickier. 69 News' weather team says the heat and humidity will get higher over the next couple days.

At Cedar Beach Park in Allentown early Wednesday evening, swimmers stayed cool in the pool until just before closing time. A long line formed at the ice cream truck.

"Every time we go to the pool we have to get ice cream," Allentown resident Charles Hemphill said, while holding both his soft-serve ice cream cone and his two-year-old, Maddie.

This is what the dog days of summer look like.

"Hot, very hot," Hemphill said.

But the day came with mixed reviews on how hot it actually was. Some said it could be worse. 69 News' weather team says there were seasonable highs in the mid- to upper-80s on Wednesday.

"It was really good though," Abdalla Rashwan, from Allentown, said. "Not so hot, not so humid."

Many are also bracing for a rougher couple days ahead, when our weather team says heat and humidity will worsen.

The newest conditions come after some wonky weather so far this summer. Let's not forget those days of poor air quality from the wildfires in Canada, immediately followed by moderate drought status in most of Pennsylvania, while other parts of our coverage areas had at least drought-like conditions.

Then, most recently, it was the exact opposite: severe flooding.

"It's been an up and down rollercoaster with the weather," Hemphill said. "I think just two days ago I had lightning strikes on our house that took our power out, but then today it's bright, sunny skies and extremely hot."

"It was weird yesterday because it was sunny and then all of a sudden it was pouring," Rashwan said.

"When you go somewhere and it's a normal day. And then you try to get out of the place you go, it starts flooding," Rashwan's 9-year-old nephew, Abdalla Ahmed, said. "I just took a shower. Like I should have had my shampoo on standby."

Mohamed Abodshesh, an ice cream truck owner at the park Wednesday, tells 69 News he estimates profits are down about 90 percent this year for his business, with all the twists and turns in the weather.

But some said it could be worse, at least in our parts. The NOAA says this past June saw record heat for certain other parts of the country.

"We lived in El Paso, Texas for a while and we saw temperatures there were 106 degrees a couple days ago," Hemphill said. "So, it could be worse."