LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- The PA Turnpike's Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed northbound from 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th to 4:30 a.m. to Sunday, September 11th between the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County.

Then, the Northeast Extension (I-476) will be closed southbound from 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11 between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, Lehigh County, and the Quakertown Interchange, Exit 44, Bucks County.

The closures are necessary for the protection of motorists and workers so crews can safely install new overhead bridge beams.

Pennsylvania State Police and Turnpike personnel will be positioned at the impacted interchanges to assist drivers. Changeable message signs will also provide information on closures and detours.

Motorists are encouraged to plan travel accordingly. Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.