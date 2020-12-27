ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Crews continue to work on repairing a large water main break that occurred in Allentown Sunday morning, while several residents have now been evacuated from their homes due to compromised foundations.
The call came in at 3:18 a.m. The break occurred on Devonshire Rd. between Mack Blvd and 12th Street, just outside a LVHN facility.
Officials say the water main is a 36-inch diameter pipe that carries the bulk of water to the south-side reservoir and customers. Widespread pressure fluctuations are expected.
LCA crews are working to repair a 36” water main break on Devonshire Rd. between Mack Blvd. and 12th Street. Customers on the south side will experience lower operating pressures and potentially cloudy water. Motorists should avoid the area. Check back here for updates.— Lehigh County Authority (@LCAuthority) December 27, 2020
Lehigh County Authority (LCA) crews are currently on the scene to control the leakage of water and begin excavation and repairs.
Authorities advise residents to stop using water if possible and motorists should avoid the area due to street flooding and repair work.
According to officials, at least three homes have been evacuated after it was determined their foundations were compromised by the break.
Water has been shut off to some residents in the area.
Customers who are experiencing low pressure or cloudy water are asked to avoid calling LCA at this time due to very high call volume.
The cause is unknown at this time.
The pipe at the root was a cast iron water main.
Additional updates will be posted on LCA’s website at lehighcountyauthority.org as well as on their social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.
