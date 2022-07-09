NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets.
The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
In its warning to the public, the fire company shared photos of the dogs, saying that two of them had "shown major aggression towards other dogs and have attacked multiple dogs in their own yards."
A dog that was attacked Friday night had to be euthanized because of her injuries, according to the post.
The dog warden is investigating the case, according to the police.