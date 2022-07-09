Stray dogs in North Whitehall

The Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in North Whitehall Township shared this photo of two of the three dogs on its Facebook page.

 Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Three dogs considered to be dangerous by officials in one Lehigh County community have been taken off the streets.

The dogs — described as "a pack of 3 dangerous, stray Pitt mixes" by the Laury's Station Volunteer Fire Company in a Facebook post earlier Saturday — are now in the custody of the Lehigh County Humane Society, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

In its warning to the public, the fire company shared photos of the dogs, saying that two of them had "shown major aggression towards other dogs and have attacked multiple dogs in their own yards."

A dog that was attacked Friday night had to be euthanized because of her injuries, according to the post.

The dog warden is investigating the case, according to the police.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.