UPDATE: As of 5:15 p.m., the westbound side of the highway is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A fatal crash closed all lanes of Interstate 78 West near the border between Upper Macungie and Weisenberg Townships on Sunday afternoon.

The crash between a car and tractor-trailer occurred at mile marker 47.5 in Lehigh County, 511 PA said in a tweet.

The Lehigh County coroner was called to the scene. The coroner confirms a male died at the scene.

A tarp was seen placed on the top of a car.

Authorities have yet to confirm what exactly led to the crash.