UPDATE: Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Township Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody. Police said additional information will be provided at a later time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Palmer Township Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Jr.

Rizzolino, age 29, is wanted for stabbing his father multiple times and causing life-threatening injuries.

He is facing charges of criminal attempt / criminal homicide, two charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, possession of a weapon, and harassment.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 27, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police were called to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road where they found a male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

It was then determined that the victim's son, Giuseppe Rizzolino Jr., stabbed Joseph Rizzolino, age 60, and fled the scene.

The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Rizzolino's whereabouts are also unknown at this time. His last known address is in Petersburg, Florida.

He may be driving a gray 2011 Nissan Altima with a Florida registration plate.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information on the whereabouts of Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Jr. should be reported to the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-759-2200.