UPDATE: Police said the woman has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Allentown Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 70-year-old woman with dementia.

Mery Ventura-Degonzalez was last seen in the area of Pennsylvania Street and North 19th Street around 6 p.m. without a coat.

Anyone who believes they may have seen is asked to call 610-437-7751 immediately.