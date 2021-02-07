ALLENTOWN, Pa. – As winter conditions subside, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted vehicle restrictions and restored normal speed limits in the east central region of Pennsylvania.
Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow, officials say.
According to officials, PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.
511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.