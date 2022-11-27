UPDATE: Police took a person in custody following a standoff at the Crest Plaza shopping center in South Whitehall Township. The man was taken into custody around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP. -- A large number of police officers have descended on the Crest Plaza shopping center on Cedar Crest Boulevard. Police appear to be involved in a standoff.

Police were called there around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A 69 News reporter at the scene said officers appeared to be focused on a single vehicle and were trying to make contact with someone. The reporter observed an armored law enforcement vehicle parked nearby.

69 News spoke with a woman who said she witnessed the start of the incident. She said she saw police surround a car. She said multiple officers had guns drawn at that time.

Authorities have yet to confirm any details with 69 News.

At last check, fire police had closed off part of the parking lot.

The shopping center is located right off of Route 22.

Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this developing story.