EASTON, Pa. – A man accused of killing two teens in Easton is now behind bars.
Altajier Robinson, 20, turned himself in Sunday, according to Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
Robinson allegedly shot and killed D’Andre Snipes, 17, and Kavan Figueroa, 18.
Figueroa and Snipes were shot March 14 while sitting in a stolen vehicle on Washington Street, near 13th Street, in Easton.
Police said two guns were found in the vehicle.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
"We're still investigating this, as we believe there was more than one person involved and we're not going to rest until we have these other persons as well," Houck said in the days following the shooting.
Houck said police will now focus on tracking down other suspects in the case.
Robinson turned himself him around 2 p.m. Sunday, escorted by his attorney, according to Houck.
He is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.