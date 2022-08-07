Artem Zalyubovskiy

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning.

Nor-Bath Trail East Allen Twp.

State police spent three days searching for Artem Zalyubovskiy, who was last seen on Aug. 4, 2022.

He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police. His vehicle was later found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot in the Northampton area.

The coroner was at the scene of the discovery on Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the death.

