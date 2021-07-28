L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - President Joe Biden is visiting the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Air Force One touched down at Lehigh Valley International Airport just before 12 p.m. Crews wheeled two sets of steps to the plane, one set for the president and another set for everyone else.
Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Rep. Susan Wild were among those at the airport waiting to greet the president.
Biden departed Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One shortly before 11:30 a.m., en route to LVIA.
Here's what's next:
Biden will now head to Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township, where he is scheduled to give remarks around 2 p.m.
