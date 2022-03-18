On Friday morning, 69 News is continuing our coverage of the 2022 Lehigh valley auto show.

The event is giving dealers the chance to show off their latest products and talk to customers in a unique setting.

After two years of virtual programming, the 2022 Auto Show is returning in person to Stabler Arena and Rauch Fieldhouse. Consumers will be able to compare and shop for new cars as they'll be able to explore more than 225 vehicles on display.

Reporting live from the show, is 69 News' Ali Reid with more information.

