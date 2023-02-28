UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A new family-friendly festival is planned for this summer in the Lehigh Valley.

Upper Mac Days will run June 23-25 at Upper Macungie Township's Grange Park, ArtsQuest announced Tuesday.

The three-day event will have musical performances, games for kids, dog beauty pageants, a shoofly pie-eating contest, firefighter competitions, a cornhole tournament and more, organizers said.

Tickets can be purchased for single-day visits or premium access, with cheaper options for ArtsQuest members and those who purchase before the week of the festival.