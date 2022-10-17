U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Upper Macungie's Planning Commission has a loaded agenda for Wednesday night. Up for review are 476 total housing units, as well as the warehouses planned for the former Air Products campus.

The biggest housing project is known as Sunset Orchards, at Schantz and Ruppsville roads, near the Sunset Grille bar and restaurant. The proposal is for 110 twin homes and 106 townhouses in an R3, medium low density residential zoning district.

Another 128 townhouses are planned for Trexler Pointe, near the intersection of Route 100, Weilers and Schafer Run roads. That property is also in an R3 zone.

Wednesday's agenda also includes the Twin Ponds Development at 8739 Hamilton Blvd., where a daycare center and 132 apartments in 22 buildings are planned.

The biggest project on the planners' list is not new. Air Products plans to demolish buildings at its old campus to make way for three warehouses.

The warehouses will cover a total of 2.61 million square feet, or 60 acres.

Air Products has chosen Prologis as developer, owner and operator of the warehouses. San Francisco-based Prologis is a titan in the warehouse industry, and already manages 13 million square feet of property in Upper Macungie, 30 million square feet in the Lehigh Valley and 50 million square feet in Pennsylvania.

Prologis got even bigger recently with the acquisition of Duke Realty Corp. for about $23 billion.

The Hamilton Boulevard land where Prologis will build became available when Air Products moved its headquarters a mile away.

Prologis is a real estate investment trust that is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PLD. In early trading Monday, common stock was trading at $104.93, up $5.40 from Friday. In the past 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $174.54 and as low as $98.03.

Air Products is also traded on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol APD. It last traded at $232.53.

The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room at 833 Schantz Road. The commission is holding a workshop meeting Monday night, also at 7 p.m. in the meeting room.