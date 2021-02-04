BREININGSVILLE, Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors Thursday night appointed Laurie Gostley Hackett to the board of directors for the Upper Macungie Community Fund.
Calling the appointment a special opportunity for the township, Jim Brunell, chairman of the supervisors, commented that Gostley Hackett has a wealth of knowledge and fundraising experience to serve as a valuable addition to the community fund board.
The fund is responsible for securing donations and ongoing financial support from area stakeholders and other businesses and organizations to support community projects. One such endeavor is Upper Macungie's newly planned community center destined for Grange Park.
Hackett has been a philanthropy and community relations executive with Air Products and Company since 2005.
Prior to that, she worked at Lehigh University's Iacocca Global Entrepreneurship Intensive, formerly called the Pennsylvania School for Global Entrepreneurship, for five years. In addition, she served as an adjunct faculty member at the university's Iaccoca Institute for 11 years.
Presently, she volunteers on the board of directors for the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and Workforce Board Lehigh Valley.
Gostley Hackett has also served on the board of trustees of the R.K. Laros Foundation Inc. since 1996. According to its website, the foundation "was established to support community non-profit organizations serving the arts, education, the environment, health, historical preservation and public and human services."