U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission granted preliminary/final development plan approval for a residential housing subdivision Wednesday night.
The Glenlivet Drive West extension proposal, located at 8363 and 8557 Main St. and 1260 Church St., calls for 52 single-family homes, as part of the Lehigh Hills project.
The project will feature also the construction of waterlines, sanitary and storm sewer, access driveways, roadway improvements and stormwater management facilities. Planners granted two partial deferments along with the approval.
The Lehigh Hills housing development was approved in April 2019 by supervisors.
Warehouse sketch plan
The commission also reviewed a sketch plan for a 40,257-square-foot warehouse on roughly three acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. It is located in the Light Industrial Zoning District.
The plan includes five loading docks, a raised berm and sidewalk installation on Nestle Way. Hours of operation are unlikely to be 24 hours, according to the applicant's representatives. As sketch plan, no vote or recommendation was made.
The zoning hearing board will review a special exception request for this project Aug. 10.
Taco Bell
In other news, the commission granted preliminary/final land development approval to demolish an existing Taco Bell restaurant and construct a new facility at 248 Route 100.