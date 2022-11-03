U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary approval for the 2023 budget Thursday night at the township administration building.
The 2023 spending plan calls for no property tax increase, holding the rate at .64 mills. For a $250,000 assessed home, a property owner would continue to pay $160.
Revenues total roughly $39.1 million, with another $4 million being carried over from savings, for a $43.1 million total. The township's project expenditures total $42.1 million, for a $1 million surplus.
Residents will see street lighting assessment ending in 2023. Utilities will now be billed on a quarterly basis instead of annually. The first bill should go out to residents in February. Sewer fees will remain the same. Reuse and recycling costs will increase annually from $305 to $320.
A vote for final approval is scheduled Dec. 1.
Trexler Fields
In other news, supervisors extended Kay Builders' completion date for Trexler Fields until May 6, 2023.
On April 1, 2021, Kay sought and received later an extension agreement to provide various improvements, and provided additional financial security as a result.
The developer "has made substantial progress" and as such, the township staff recommended supervisors grant the extension.
Other business
The board also approved an ordinance restricting parking along Trexlertown Road from Cetronia Road to the bypass, and along Trexlertown Road to the railroad tracks.
Finally, the township inducted David Gilber as an Upper Macungie Township police officer.