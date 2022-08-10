U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A special exception hearing scheduled before the Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night at the township building was continued at the applicant's request.
Chairman Michael McCrystal granted the delay after an appeal by the applicant's attorney, James Preston.
The plan calls for a 40,257-square-foot warehousing/distributing facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
A sketch plan reviewed July 20 by the township's planning commission revealed the building would have five loading docks, a raised berm and sidewalks that would be installed on Nestle Way and on Oldt Road. Site access would be from Oldt Road. Project representatives said that night they do not anticipate a 24-hour operation and predicted approximately 24 daily truck trips.
The project would alter the nearby intersection at Schantz Road and Nestle Way, according to township staff comments at the July 20 meeting. Configuration of turning lanes on Nestle Way was cited as a concern also.
On Wednesday night, a man who identified himself as a tenant on Schantz Road told township officials that traffic in the area "is already heavily congested." As such, he is opposed to the plan.
The special exception hearing is scheduled now for Sept. 14.