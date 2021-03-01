UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - If you go to Grange Park in Upper Macungie, you'll see D.J. Butz training for something special.
"I enjoy running a little bit, but I don't like running that much. It's definitely a push for me," Butz said.
Butz is one of 19 runners selected for the MS Run the U.S. relay, a run that goes from Santa Monica, California to New York City.
The relay starts on April 9, and D.J's segment is scheduled to go from August 8-13. He'll be running from Brookville, Pennsylvania, to Sunbury.
"For my segment, I'll be running 150 miles, six days, which is about 25 miles a day," Butz said.
D. J. has only run in two marathons, but with every step he takes in this run it could help find a cure to help his mother-in-law.
"My mother in-law has advanced multiple sclerosis, or MS, so she's lived with it for about 35 years," Butz said.
D.J. takes his mother in law on shorter runs, and says she loves reading the Bible, but he knows by finding a cure, she could do so much more.
"I run because my mother-in-law can't stand up and give somebody a hug," Butz said.
Another part of participating in The MS Run the U.S. relay is to raise money for the cause.
"I have five months of training ahead of me. Training is probably the most grueling part. Just putting in the miles," Butz said.
So if you see him out braving the elements, give a wave and an encouraging word. He says every little bit helps.