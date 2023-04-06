U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted final land development approval for a new residential development Thursday night at the municipal building.
The proposal, offered by D. R. Horton, calls for 128 townhouses known as Trexler Pointe, located near the Route 100 and Weilers and Schafer Run roads intersection. The plan was approved previously but had to be resubmitted for stormwater issues related to revised retaining wall layouts submitted by the developer.
Carriage East Residential
In other news, supervisors approved a preliminary subdivision/land development plan for Carriage East Residential. The proposal, slated for 5137 Schantz Road, calls for the subdivision and development of one lot into 10 lots for single-family detached dwellings. Additionally, the plan proposes a roughly 600-foot extension of Surrey Court to provide lot access and to have the dwellings served by public water and sewer.
The board also granted four waivers and one deferral, per the developer's request.
State police lease
In other news, the township OK'd a building lease renewal with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania representing the Pennsylvania State Police. The building, which is owned by the township, has housed the state police on a month-to-month extension basis since a 10-year lease expired in May 2021.
The contract approved Thursday night is for roughly $423,000 per year, with increases over the first 10-year period, coming to about $450,000 annually. After that there are two five-year renewals with increases amounting to about $471,000 and $495,000 a year during those five-year terms, respectively. The building is located at 8328 Schantz Rd.
Park grants
In other business, the board approved applying for Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant to assist in rehabilitating Russett Park. The grant will be used to replace playground equipment and for general park improvements. The grant requires a 15% match. The board also OK'd a DCED grant for a park and recreation master plan.
Township open house
Finally, the township welcomed the community to attend the first "open house," featuring police, fire and public works vehicles in the parking lot. Administrative staff including finance, planning, zoning, permitting and recreation will also be available at the event for public questions. The open house will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 11.