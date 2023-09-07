U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer request for a convenience store Thursday night at the administration building.

The request for Sheetz, located at 951 Trexlertown Road, came after an Aug. 3 public hearing. As part of the approval, the township asked the applicant not to play "loud music."

Supervisors were unable to impose additional conditions. Solicitor Andrew Schantz indicated the right to impose conditions likely rests with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and not the municipality. Sheetz willingly agreed to the no "loud music" condition.

Flex-use building

In other news, the board tabled a conditional use request for a flex-use building located at 818 Hickory Lane. The applicant, Jose Vargas, has two businesses in the location. One involves the restoring and selling of wood pallets, while the other business involves office supply storage related to a transportation business.

The applicant will be required to submit a professional plan to the township for review. The request was continued to the legislative body's Dec. 7 meeting.

New recycling carts

Finally, supervisors approved the purchase of 6,840 65-gallon recycling carts from Otto Environmental Systems.

Township officials requested the purchase to replace the existing 32-gallon carts with 65-gallon carts because the 32-gallon carts cannot be emptied with a mechanical "arm," and thus are labor intensive. The 65-gallon carts can be picked up with the arm, meaning they require less labor and involve less cost.

The deal is worth $408,960.