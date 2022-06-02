U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors approved waiver and deferral requests in connection with a preliminary land redevelopment plan for the former Air Products and Chemicals Inc. corporate headquarters Thursday night.
The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for demolishing the existing site structures and then building three warehouses at 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet, for a total of 2.6 million square feet.
The warehouses, should they be built, would occupy roughly 61 acres of the former Air Products' 235-acre campus. The property is located in the township's light industrial district.
Air Products received two deferrals and one waiver from Upper Macungie in connection with its project. The two deferrals involved curb installation and minimum street width requirement. The waiver request involved minimum horizontal curve radius.
"This is one step in a lengthy process," Supervisor Kathy Rader said. She did not equate Thursday's actions with project approval.
The project proposes access from two areas, including Cetronia Road leading to Trexlertown Road and then connecting to Route 100, north of Route 222 and Interstate 78. Original plans submitted included one site access point.
However, during its project review, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission recommended a secondary site to better manage traffic during shift changes. Air Products' officials noted plans now include two site entrances. There is no entrance point for trucks going to the warehouses from Hamilton Boulevard.
An LVPC review earlier this year indicated the project is estimated to create 3,640 to 4,446 total "trip generations." LVPC recommended the developer work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to plan routes to Interstate 78 and Interstate 476, as well as Route 222, Route 309 and Route 100.
The commission supported also the proposed relocation and realignment of Cetronia Road as a safety improvement to eliminate sharp corner curves, which resemble an "S." Between the years 2016 and 2020, a total of 25 reportable accidents occurred at these corners. Remodeling these curves would have a community benefit and improve access to and from the development.
Residents who addressed supervisors Thursday expressed concerns about stormwater runoff impacting neighboring properties.
Air Products is scheduled to present its special exception case on the project to the township's zoning hearing board on June 8.
Other news
In other business, supervisors approved a 35 mph speed limit on Hickory Lane between Hillltop Road and Chapman Road.
Finally, the township formally acknowledged the retirement of K-9 police dog Bico, a Belgian Malinois. The dog has served Upper Macungie Township residents since October 2014. Retirement became a necessity following an injury.
Bico will reside with handler Sgt. Matthew Gardner and his family in retirement. The dog, who made an appearance during the meeting, received a standing ovation.