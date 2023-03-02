U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary/final land development approval for a proposed warehouse Thursday night at the township building.
The plan, offered for 1001 Glenlivet Drive, involves a 39,870-square-foot warehouse featuring five loading docks, three loading spaces and 25 parking spaces. The parcel rests in the Light Industrial zoning district.
A township ordinance requires at least 50% of the site's woodlands to be preserved. However, during a May 18, 2022, planning commission project review, the applicant's engineer, Nicole Galio, said the property's unique shape required that some of the woodlands be removed and then replaced elsewhere on the property to comply with the ordinance.
Commissioners had two options Thursday night. One was to have the developer plant 55 replacement trees. The second option was for the township to collect an "in-lieu-of fee" totaling $22,000.
After reviewing the matter, supervisors opted to charge the $22,000 fee and then earmark the money for planting mature trees at Grange Park.
Firefighter tax rebate
In other business, Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong addressed the board during the meeting. Armstrong noted that his administration will be introducing an ordinance providing a $150 tax rebate to any volunteer firefighter.
"We know in the county there are so many shortages of volunteer firemen," Armstrong said. "...This is the county's way of saying 'thank you.'"
Parks and recreation plan
In other news, the board approved a resolution seeking a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for the township's parks and recreation master plan, which will "look at everything in our parks and recreation department," from facilities and equipment to programming, according to township officials.
The township's last parks and recreation plan was done in 2011. A plan is typically drafted roughly every 10 years.
Appointments
In other business, supervisors appointed Matthew Bernard to the community fund committee and Neeraj Sharma to the parks and recreation board.