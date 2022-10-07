UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Thursday night.

Offered as the Millipore Sigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and contain enhanced safety features.

A traffic study indicated 30 trucks per day, or 60 truck trips, however not all trucks will be tractor trailers. The traffic study was performed on seven different intersections and indicated no significant issues at any them due to warehouse traffic, project engineer Chris Williams said in previous testimony.

The proposed loading docks are located on the building's south side, opposite of residential homes directly to the north. Williams indicated noise would not be projected toward residents. In addition, he stated property outdoor lighting will be in accordance with township standards and would project light downward into the parking lot and not toward the street or the neighboring residents. Williams added all day-to-day processes would take place inside the building, with only a generator for a power outage located outside.

The company provides lab equipment, technology and chemicals to various laboratories at the 6950 Ambassador Drive facility. Previously the township granted the applicant five waivers. The included combining preliminary and final plan reviews, radius for a truck driveway entrance, deferring sidewalk and curbing along Ambassador Drive, curbing within the site, and sanitary sewer requirements along the property's frontage.

In other news, the board granted preliminary/final land development approval to demolish an existing Taco Bell restaurant and construct a new facility at 248 Route 100. The proposed project, offered by owner Joseph DePescale, calls for a double drive-thru layout and other site improvements such as curbing, landscaping and lighting. The plan is located in the township's Highway Commercial Zoning District.

During the approval process, questions about internal traffic circulation, parking, timing of deliveries and curbside pickup were discussed. Deliveries occur typically when the restaurant is closed. Curbside services should not create parking congestion since they have generally high turnover, the applicant noted.

Finally, supervisors granted a waiver request for a previously approved preliminary/final land development plan for the Route 100 Logistics warehouse, located at 748 Route 100. The waiver involved the use of High Density Polyethlene pipe rather than reinforced concrete pipe.