U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission granted preliminary approval for three warehouses Wednesday night at the township building.
The approval involves 2.61 million square feet of warehouse construction on the Air Products' former corporate headquarters site. The property, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., would house three warehouses covering 435,600 square feet, 926,250 square feet and 1.2 million square feet. It would occupy roughly 61 acres of the former Air Products' 235-acre campus.
All three warehouses will be developed, owned and operated by Prologis Inc. The developer is building the warehouses on speculation, meaning the end users, or tenants, have yet to be obtained contractually.
Prologis has a significant local, regional and state commercial real estate presence. The company currently manages 13 million square feet of properties in Upper Macungie Township, 30 million square feet in the Lehigh Valley and 50 million square feet in Pennsylvania.
Upper Macungie's zoning hearing board granted special exception approval for the project in July, with 18 conditions. One of the conditions, number seven, stipulates that no more than 286 tractor-trailers should access the facility on average during a 24-hour period over seven consecutive days of time. This totals 572 average daily truck trips.
The land became available last year when Air Products moved its headquarters about 1 mile away. The development is permitted in the light industrial zoning district, but required a special exception.