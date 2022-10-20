U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission granted preliminary approval for three warehouses Wednesday night at the Township Building.

The approval involves 2.61 million square feet of warehouse construction on the Air Products' former corporate headquarters site. The property, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., would house three warehouses consisting of 435,600 square feet, 926,250 square feet and 1.2 million square feet and occupy roughly 61 of the former Air Products' 235-acre campus.

All three warehouses will be developed, owned and operated by Prologis Inc. The developer is building the warehouses on speculation, meaning the end users, or tenants, have yet to be obtained contractually. Prologis has a significant local, regional and state commercial real estate presence. The company currently manages 13 million square feet of properties in Upper Macungie Township, 30 million in Lehigh Valley and 50 million in Pennsylvania.

The zoning hearing board granted special exception approval in July with 18 conditions. One of the conditions, number seven, stipulates that no more than 286 tractor trailers should access the facility on average during a 24-hour period over seven consecutive days of time. This totals 572 average daily truck trips.

The land became available last year when Air Products moved its headquarters about one mile away. The development is permitted in the Light Industrial Zoning District, but required a special exception.

In other news, planners reviewed a preliminary/final land development for a housing development.

The proposal calls for 128 townhouses for a development known as Trexler Pointe, located near the Route 100 and Weilers and Schafer Run roads intersection. The plan was approved but had to be resubmitted for stormwater issues related to revised retaining wall layouts submitted by the developer. The revised plan before the commission Wednesday night did not increase the number of townhomes or parking from the previously approved submission.

The commission granted some waivers and deferrals but did not recommend the plan.

In other business, the planning commissions reviewed a sketch plan for a development called Twin Ponds, located at 8739 Hamilton Blvd. The proposal offers 132 apartments over 22 buildings and a daycare center.

Vice Chairman Paul McNemar expressed concerns about traffic and said, "this plan is not a safe plan."

As it was a sketch plan, no formal action was taken.