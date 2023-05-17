U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission recommended the final land development plan for the redevelopment of the former Air Products headquarters site Wednesday night at the township building.
The existing campus is scheduled for 2.61 million square feet of warehouse construction. The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for the demolition of existing structures and the development of three warehouses consisting of 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet. The three structures would occupy roughly 61 acres of the 235-acre campus.
The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters about 1 mile away. The development is permitted in the Light Industrial Zoning District but required a special exception.
Nestle Way/Schantz Road warehouse
In other business, the commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed 81,731-square-foot warehouse at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
This was not the first offering for the site. Previous plans called for a 49,320-square-foot facility and, prior to that, a 40,000-square-foot warehouse.
The developer will continue to work with township officials to revise the plan.
XPO Logistics
In another sketch plan review, planners examined a proposed 18,402-square-foot expansion of the XPO Logistics site, located at 7649 Penn Drive. The proposal also outlined a parking lot expansion to the property's rear.
During its review Wednesday night, the commission said it would like to see sidewalks installed among the entire frontage and expressed concerns about noise and proximity to a day care and two hotels.
As sketch plans, the commission took no formal action on either proposal.
Trexlertown Retail Center
In other news, planners reviewed a preliminary/final land development plan for the construction of an auto service station with a convenience store, a car wash and retail spaces at the Trexlertown Retail Center, located at 5917 W. Tilghman St. The proposal calls also for the demolition of the existing buildings on site.
The site, which currently contains a gas station, a convenience store and a car wash, will undergo some changes under the new proposal. The gas pumps will remain in the current location, but the car wash will move to the building's rear, creating a stacking lane. In addition, the site could contain a nail salon and Rita's Italian Water Ice. The convenience store will not operate 24 hours a day.
Planners were unable to offer any recommendation on this review due to not having a quorum.