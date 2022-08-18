UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A proposed warehouse is moving forward in Upper Macungie Township.

The township planning commission approved waivers Wednesday night for the preliminary/final land development plan at 7034 Ambassador Drive.

The project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse to be built next door to MilliporeSigma's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive.

The proposed distribution center would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and contain enhanced safety features, applicant Thomas Kotula said previously.

A traffic study indicates there will be 30 trucks per day, or 60 truck trips, however not all trucks will be tractor-trailers. The traffic study was performed on seven different intersections and found there would be no significant changes to the service level at those intersections because of this proposal, project engineer Chris Williams said in previous testimony.

The proposed loading docks are situated on the building's south side, opposite of residential homes directly to the north. Williams indicated noise would not be projected toward residents.

In addition, he stated property outdoor lighting will be in accordance with township standards, and the lights will have shields that project the light down into the parking lot and not toward the street or the neighboring residents.

Williams added all day-to-day processes would take place inside the building, with only a generator in the event of a power outage located outside.

MilliporeSigma, owned by Merck, provides lab equipment, technology and chemicals to various laboratories.

The applicant sought five waivers Wednesday night. Most were procedural, like combining preliminary and final plan reviews, radius for a truck driveway entrance, sidewalk and curbing along Ambassador Drive deferral, waiving curbing within the site, and sanitary sewer requirements along the property's frontage.

The board granted the waivers and deferral.