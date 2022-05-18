U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed a preliminary land redevelopment plan for the site of the former Air Products and Chemicals Inc. corporate headquarters Wednesday night.
The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for demolishing the existing site structures and then building three warehouses at 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet, for a total of 2.6 million square feet. The property is located in the township's light industrial district.
The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters a mile away last year. The company still owns the land and submitted the proposal for the warehouses.
The project proposes access from two areas, including Cetronia Road, leading to Trexlertown Road and then connecting to Route 100, north of Route 222 and Interstate 78.
Original plans submitted included one site access point. However, during its project review, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission recommended a secondary site to better manage traffic during shift changes. Air Products officials noted Wednesday night plans now include two site entrances.
During planners' review, Bruce Anderson of Pidcock Engineering, representing Air Products, said the company was seeking two deferrals and one waiver. The two deferrals involved curb installation and minimum street width requirement. The waiver requested dealt with minimum horizontal curve radius. Planners granted all three.
Planners explored various themes Wednesday night, including traffic. A recent LVPC review indicated the project is estimated to create 3,640 to 4,446 total "trip generations."
LVPC recommended the developer work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to plan routes to Interstate 78 and Interstate 476, as well as Route 222, Route 309 and Route 100.
LVPC also supported the proposed relocation and realignment of Cetronia Road as a safety improvement to eliminate sharp corner curves, which resemble an "S."
Between the years 2016 and 2020, a total of 25 reportable accidents occurred at these corners. Remodeling the curves would have a community benefit and improve access to and from the development, the commission said.
Residents who addressed planners expressed concerns primarily about traffic and decreased quality of life.
Wednesday night's review focused on the proposed use. The next step in the approval process involves the land development. The Upper Macungie Zoning Hearing Board will next review a special exception request for the project June 8.