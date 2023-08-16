U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed two building plans Wednesday night at the administration building, but did not have a quorum to conduct an advisory review of a zoning appeal for a proposed warehouse on Route 100.
XPO Logistics
In the first, planners examined a proposed 21,278-square-foot truck terminal expansion of the XPO Logistics site, located at 7649 Penn Drive. The proposal also outlined a parking lot expansion to the property's rear. The site is in the township's LI-Light Industrial Park zoning district.
The plans before the commission Wednesday night were altered from versions previous. Those changes included reduced impervious coverage, increased buffer and revised driveways and staging spaces.
Previously, the commission requested the applicant consider installing sidewalks among the entire frontage and expressed concerns about noise due to the site's proximity to a day care and two hotels.
The commission recommended 26 staging spaces on the lot's northern end be converted into normal trailer spaces, that the trailer space storage lot be reconfigured to comply with the 50-foot paved area buffer on the east and west lot lines, and that the applicant apply enhanced noise buffering near the neighboring day care and hotels.
Americold Logistics
Another sketch plan review involved another expansion. Americold Logistics is proposing a 326,895-square-foot building addition and a 3,000-square-foot office to the existing site at 7150 Ambassador Drive. The addition includes site improvements such as parking and stormwater. The site is located in Upper Macungie's LI-Light Industrial Park zoning district.
Route 100 warehouse
Finally, the commission did not conduct an advisory review at the zoning hearing board's request of a zoning appeal involving a special exception application for a proposed warehouse at 110 Route 100.
The board could not produce a quorum after one member recused themselves due to conflict of interest.