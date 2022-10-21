U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Upper Macungie Township's planning commission had a full agenda Wednesday night, reviewing several plans for new housing totaling almost 500 proposed residential units.

Trexler Pointe

One such proposal calls for 128 townhouses in a development known as Trexler Pointe, located near the intersection of Route 100 and Weilers and Schafer Run roads.

The preliminary/final land development plan was approved but had to be resubmitted for stormwater issues related to revised retaining wall layouts submitted by the developer.

The revised plan before the commission Wednesday night did not increase the number of townhomes or parking from the previously approved submission.

The commission granted some waivers and deferrals, but it did not recommend the plan.

Twin Ponds

In other business, the planning commission reviewed a sketch plan for a development called Twin Ponds, located at 8739 Hamilton Blvd. The proposal offers 132 apartments across 22 buildings and a day care center.

Vice Chairman Paul McNemar expressed concerns about traffic and said, "This plan is not a safe plan."

As it was a sketch plan, no formal action was taken.

Sunset Orchards

Also on Wednesday, a new plan for a nearly 40-acre residential development was introduced to residents who packed the meeting.

Developer D.R. Horton is proposing a project known as "Sunset Orchards" — 110 twin homes and 106 townhouses on a tract of land combining two parcels at 6748 Ruppsville Road and 450 Bastian Lane.

Planners and the project engineer responded to the range of questions presented by residents, but with many aspects of the project still in preliminary stages, township officials said details of the project would likely change throughout the course of subsequent meetings.

Agendas for upcoming meetings will be available on the Upper Macungie Township website.