UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed several plans during a workshop Monday night.
Upper Macungie Township Community Center
The most time was spent on the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for the proposed Upper Macungie Township Community Center. The project, to be located at 340 Grange Road and 6914 Ruppsville Road, involves the construction of a one-story, 191,631-square-foot recreational facility.
At its apex, the building's roof will reach 70 feet, which is beyond what is permitted in Upper Macungie's own zoning ordinance. However, the township is exempt from complying with the ordinance.
The township's plan is to build a covered turf field with an indoor walking track and multipurpose courts. The plan also calls for the construction of multipurpose buildings. These areas would be separated from the large turf field and would serve as a place where meetings, conferences and other activities and events would take place.
Overall, a total of three "flex buildings" are proposed to be built. At this point, Upper Macungie is not planning to install a swimming pool.
The project also includes a proposed roundabout at the intersection of Lenape Trail and Grange Road. Township officials said Monday night the roundabout will serve as a "traffic-calming" and "speed-reducing" device. The township is proposing 409 parking spaces specifically for the new community center.
The township is seeking a total of eight waivers and deferrals for the project.
Green Hills Commerce Center
The planning commission next discussed an 11,200-square-foot office building addition planned for the Green Hills Commerce Center, located at 5925 Tilghman Street.
Members 1st Federal Credit Union
A preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan for the Members 1st Federal Credit Union was also reviewed. The project proposal would sub-divide a 7-acre parcel, located at 1431 Nursery Street, into two parcels — one of 6 acres and the other 1 acre.
In addition to the proposed building, the plans calls for the construction of a roughly 3,000-square-foot bank to be located on the 1-acre parcel.
The credit union will be "mostly drive-thru and not walk-in," according to planning commission Chairman Charles Deprill.
Windsor Drive warehouse
The evening's final review centered on a preliminary land development plan for the 7312 Windsor Drive Warehouse, located at the same address. The project presented Monday night proposes to construct a roughly 90,664- square-foot warehouse and office building on the site. The developer is seeking four waivers.
Readington Farms dairy processing facility
Another preliminary plan involving the construction and operation of a 260,331-square-foot dairy processing facility for Readington Farms, located at 8550 Main Street, was tabled until next month at the applicant's request. The development will also feature the construction of 13,140-square-foot accessory offices and would involve associated roadway improvements.
The planning commission's regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night.