U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Planning Commission granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Wednesday night.
Offered as the MilliporeSigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square-foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and will contain enhanced safety features.
A traffic study indicates there will be 30 trucks per day, or 60 truck trips. However, not all trucks will be tractor-trailers. The traffic study was performed on seven different intersections and indicated no significant changes to the service level at those intersections will occur because of this proposal, project engineer Chris Williams said in previous testimony.
The proposed loading docks are situated on the building's south side, opposite residential homes directly to the north. Williams indicated noise would not be projected toward residents.
In addition, he stated property outdoor lighting will be in accordance with township standards and will have shields that project the light down into the parking lot and not toward the street or the neighboring residents.
Williams added that all day-to-day processes would take place inside the building, with only a generator located outside, in the event of a power outage.
The company provides lab equipment, technology and chemicals to various laboratories at the 6950 Ambassador Drive facility. Previously, the township granted the applicant five waivers. Most were procedural, dealing with combining preliminary and final plan reviews, the radius for a truck driveway entrance, deferring sidewalk and curbing along Ambassador Drive, curbing within the site and sanitary sewer requirements along the property's frontage.
Trailer storage facility
In other news, the board reviewed a sketch plan for a trailer storage facility to be located at 1050 Mill Road. The plan calls for 120 storage spaces on an 8.5-acre property. The site is located in Upper Macungie's Light Industrial Zoning District.
Representatives for the applicant said the operation could be a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week endeavor. However, developers said it was not a high-intensity traffic project and they anticipated one end user would occupy the entire lot.
Planners discussed with development officials having a wall around the facility as part of a 75-foot buffer area. Residents border the site's northern part. The lot is expected to generate 83 daily trips, according to a traffic study.
As a sketch plan, the planning commission took no formal action.
Route 100 warehouse
Finally, the planning commission granted a waiver request for a previously approved preliminary/final land development plan for the Route 100 Logistics warehouse, located at 748 Route 100. The waiver involved the use of high-density polyethylene pipe rather than reinforced concrete pipe.