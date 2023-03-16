U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission reviewed a preliminary sketch plan for a proposed 40-acre development Wednesday night at the Municipal Building.

The project, offered by developer D.R. Horton, is known as Sunset Orchards and calls for 110 twin homes and 106 townhomes at Schantz and Ruppsville roads, which border the site at the south and left, respectively. A small frontage of Bastian Lane is along the right while Interstate 78 is to the north. Tupelo Road and Elm Road end at the property's boundary.

The developer had proposed three entry access points courtesy of Tupelo and Elm in addition to a new road connection that would be created at Schantz. Parking will mostly be contained to driveways although some on-street and overflow parking will be available in parking lots.

The most notable changes compared to the plan presented initially involved a road in the development that previously went from a cul de sac to a through street now has a connection to Bastian and the proposed townhomes are now in their own separate sections of the property rather than spread across the community. In addition, a connection once at Tupelo has been removed and a connection at Elm is for emergency access only.

Project engineer Rolph Graf said he "went back to the drawing board" to mollify concerns about the previous version.

"The main issue was the proposed main road off Schantz originally terminated in a cul de sac and did not go out to Bastian," Graf said. "We had proposed two internal connections. One through Elm and the other through Tupelo. Those internal connections were a point of contention from people living in the surrounding communities."

This plan removes those internal connections. He said the plan had no major zoning issues. A traffic study will be done if the plan is considered favorably. That traffic study will include traffic volumes at Cottonwood and Schantz to ascertain if there is a traffic issue there or not.

Planners voiced concerns about entry to the development from Bastian, which was labeled as a "choke point." The entrance could become a three-way stop, township officials noted based on traffic study results. Other discussions included extending Tupelo and connect to Road A, but restrict traffic movement only from Tupelo to Road A. This would keep new development traffic out of the existing neighborhood.

Neighboring residents who spoke expressed concerns about traffic, noise, stormwater runoff, and crime.

As it was a sketch plan, the commission offered feedback only and rendered no formal decision.

In other news, the commission recommended final plan approval for a proposal for 128 townhouses for a development known as Trexler Pointe, located near the Route 100 and Weilers and Schafer Run roads intersection. The plan was approved previously but had to be resubmitted for stormwater issues related to revised retaining wall layouts submitted by the developer.

On Wednesday night the applicant's engineer Brian Spray told the board the plan had been "fine-tuned" from the preliminary plan to address storm sewer and stormwater details, but otherwise "the plans were substantially the same."