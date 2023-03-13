Upper Macungie Township's Planning Commission will review proposals for more than 300 new residences Wednesday.



The commission will also meet for a workshop Monday evening.



Final land development for Trexler Point is on Wednesday's agenda. That plan is for 128 townhouses near Route 100, Weilers and Schafer Run roads in the Breinigsville area of Upper Macungie. The land is in a "medium low density" residential zoning district.



A look at the plan in October did not yield a resolution and was sent back for revisions for stormwater management. In February, the township granted preliminary approval.



Over on Ruppsville Road, a new plan has been submitted for Sunset Orchards. Developer D.R. Horton proposes 110 twin homes and 106 townhouses in a medium low density residential zoning district.



The 216 homes would cover a 40-acre tract. The plan was unveiled at a packed meeting in October but has since changed.



As proposed last year, Sunset Orchards would have 5.4 residences per acre. The development is at Schantz and Ruppsville roads, near the Sunset bar and restaurant. D.R. Horton's plans include combining properties on Ruppsville Road and Bastian Lane.





"The applicant has submitted a new conceptual design that will be reviewed by the Planning Commission as a Sketch Plan; no formal recommendations will be made," according to the agenda, posted on the township website. A sketch plan is a preliminary proposal, made to get input from the township.



The Upper Macungie Planning Commission will hold a workshop meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. at the township building at 8330 Schantz Road. Votes are not held at workshop meetings.



The commission will meet for its regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, also at the municipal building.



Township agendas are subject to change.