UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The outage that left more than 700 PPL customers without power on Sunday morning was caused by a transformer fire, Lehigh County officials said.

The outage was reported just before 6 a.m. in an area along Ruppsville Road, which is located east of Route 100 and between Interstate 78 and Route 222.

Power was restored to the affected area around 9 a.m., according to PPL's website.