BREININGSVILLE, Pa. – Two former Upper Macungie Township firefighters were presented with distinguished service awards Thursday evening at the township's board of supervisors meeting.
Jeffrey Grim of Upper Macungie and Steve Rowe of Kutztown were recognized for their many years of service and leadership roles at the Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company, one of three all-volunteer fire organizations which serve the Breinigsville, Fogelsville, and Trexlertown areas.
Grim, currently president of the fire company, was a long-time fire chief and firefighter there, in addition to working for the township as an auditor for 14 years. He also was the president of the Fogelsville Volunteer Firefighters' Relief Association.
Supervisors' Chair Jim Brunell said, in total, Grim has 47 years of public service experience and has resided in the township since 1963.
As of Feb. 2, Fogelsville Volunteer Fire Company has served the community for 105 years. Grim was instrumental in organizing the celebration of its 100-year anniversary back in 2016.
Rowe, owner of Steven C. Rowe Fire Investigations, began his career as a firefighting with Fogelsville from 1979 until 1981. He was deputy fire chief and fire marshal at Fogelsville from 1992 to 2002 until his retirement. Prior to that, he was a firefighter, lieutenant and captain with the Jim Thorpe - Phoenix Hose Company No. 2 for just over six years.
Since 1998, Rowe has operated his fire investigations and electrical consultant company, which specializes in vehicle, appliance and electrical fire inquiries.