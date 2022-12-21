U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission granted Air Products relief from a project condition Wednesday night at the township building.

The company's former headquarter site is scheduled for 2.61 million square feet of warehouse redevelopment. The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., calls for three warehouses covering of 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet.

Wednesday night's issue involved a project requirement for a pedestrian easement throughout the site for pathways. Air Products officials told planners there were "no feasible means" to comply with this condition due to existing railroad and PPL Corp. easements. Instead, Air Products offered to construct sidewalks through the site's middle section. Planners found this acceptable.

The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters about 1 mile away. The development is permitted in the Light Industrial Zoning District, but required a special exception.

Other news

Plans for more than 140 new homes get approval in Upper Macungie An expansion of the Lehigh Hills project and the Fallbrooke subdivision near Veterans Memorial Elementary School received final land development approval.

Also during Wednesday's meeting, the planning commission granted final land development plan approval for 52 single-family homes as part of the Lehigh Hills project, as well as a 90-lot single-family subdivision bordering Parkland School District's Veterans Memorial Elementary School.

At the applicant's request, preliminary/final land development approval for parking and driveway improvements at Fogelsville Elementary School was tabled.