BREININGSVILLE, Pa. – Residents in Upper Macungie voiced their concerns about a proposed Sheetz gas and convenience store during the township board of supervisors meeting Thursday night.
The store, if approved, would be located on Trexlertown and Ruppsville roads near Cetronia Road.
On the board's agenda Thursday was to approve or disapprove 10 waiver requests from Sheetz representatives that had already been heard and recommended by the township's planning commission.
Supervisors listened to the residents' concerns but explained that their true opportunity to be heard would be at a conditional use hearing for which the board also would approve advertising Thursday night.
The residents — some of whom live in the nearby Cross Creek development — said they mostly feared traffic conditions resulting from backups, unsafe turns, entrance and exiting locations, traffic directional requirements, distance allocations, sidewalk deferments, and landscaping details.
They questioned the supervisors about why they were mostly following the eight recommendations the planning commission endorsed, as well as two of the waivers the planners refused to positively recommend.
The residents also wanted details on the convenience store offerings as well as the number of gas pumps to be included.
Former planning commission member Sunny Patel said he wondered how any future development on other vacant lots in the vicinity would affect traffic expected to rise due to the proposed Sheetz.
Sheetz representatives said preliminary traffic studies indicated daily traffic trips in and out of the store would be in accordance with national standards. They added 76% of the total area traffic is current while the remaining 24% would be attributable to the new store.
Finally, residents said there are too few roads in the area to handle the current traffic volume even without the new convenience store.