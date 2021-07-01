UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – Upper Macungie Township officials know they want to build a proposed community center but how to pay for it remains their question.
The township board of supervisors took its first step towards finding that answer when it heard financing options during a Thursday night meeting.
Three options have surfaced. One would be a bond issue, the second a bank loan, and the third an internal loan from township funds, according to Bruce Koller, the township's finance director.
Each option has its pros and cons. The bond issue would have the most underwriting costs — between $150,000 to $200,000 – due to various fees. It would also require state Department of Community and Economic Development approval and the rates would be subject to market condition of the sales date.
The bank loan would also require fees but only $40,000. Like the bond issue, it would also be subject to market conditions.
The third option would see Upper Macungie borrow the funds from themselves, specifically from undesignated money in the general fund, which currently contains just over $20 million.
Koller said that if the township would borrow $10 million, the bond scenario would see Upper Macungie paying roughly $935,000 in interest, with annual payments of just over $1 million at a borrowing rate of 1.22%.
The bank loan option would cost Upper Macungie more than $512,000 in interest with annual payments also just over $1 million at a 1% interest rate.
Borrowing the money from the general fund would require the lowest interest payments — just more than $382,000 — and roughly the same annual payment, although slightly lower than two other options. The rate of interest at 0.75% would be the lowest.
There is also a scenario in which aspects of each option could be utilized.
The newly planned center, of which officials say Grange Park is the ideal location, would "provide year-round recreation and offer a hub for community gatherings," according to the township.
The multifunctional building is expected to contain a covered turf field with an indoor walking track and multipurpose courts. The facility would have a year-round indoor space to allow for activities such as sports, camps, workout classes for all ages, walking and running, fairs, concerts and indoor movies.
The project's second aspect would be a multifunctional area which could be separated from the large turf field, according to the township. This section could be rented for functions such as parties, meetings, conferences, concerts, youth sports, adult leagues, "silver sneakers" workout classes and yoga.
The building would use a combination of high-tech fabric and brick and mortar. The exterior design would include stone and glass.
Speed limit enforcement
In other news, the board approved an ordinance posting and enforcing speed limits on roughly 50 township roads where they are currently not posted.
Sheetz liquor license
Lastly, supervisors scheduled a public hearing regarding an intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license for Sheetz, proposed for 951 Trexlertown Rd. In a letter from Sheetz to the township dated June 14, the convenience store seeks the liquor license to primarily serve to-go beer and wine.
The public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.