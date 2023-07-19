U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission recommended final subdivision plan approval for single-family homes Wednesday night at the administration building.
The proposal, called Carriage East Residential, calls for the subdivision and development of a lot into 11 buildable lots for single-family homes at 5137 Schantz Road. In addition, the plan proposes a roughly 600-foot extension of Surrey Court to provide lot access and to have the development served by public water and sewer.
Parkland Circle townhomes
In other news, the commission reviewed a preliminary land development plan for Parkland Circle, which proposes the construction of 25 townhome units on 6.7-acre tract at 6045 Reppert Lane. The project is located in the township's R5-Medium High Density Residential zoning district.
Planners expressed concerns about parking, stating the developer did not have enough parking. Other worries included batteries that had been buried there previously when the site was a salvage yard. The developer noted that various test and soil samples had been taken.
Roughly 1 acre of the tract is considered to be wetlands.
Route 100 warehouse
Finally, a township zoning hearing board request for a planning commission review on an appeal on a special exception application for a proposed warehouse at 110 Route 100 was tabled at the applicant's request. It is expected to be heard at the planning commission's next meeting Aug. 16.